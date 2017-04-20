BRIEF-Singapore Exchange Ltd Q3 operating profit S$103 mln

April 20 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd:
* Q3 securities daily average traded value (SDAV) increased 1% to S$1.24 billion
* Qtrly operating profit S$103 million, unchanged over previous year
* In 2017, technology-related capital expenditure is expected to be between $65 million and $70 million
* Will continue to exercise cost discipline while investing in growing business
* Positive outcomes on US economic policies will be important to sustain trading activities
