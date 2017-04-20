FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Singapore Exchange Ltd Q3 operating profit S$103 mln
April 20, 2017 / 9:40 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Singapore Exchange Ltd Q3 operating profit S$103 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd:

* Q3 securities daily average traded value (SDAV) increased 1% to S$1.24 billion

* Qtrly operating profit S$103 million, unchanged over previous year

* In 2017, technology-related capital expenditure is expected to be between $65 million and $70 million

* Will continue to exercise cost discipline while investing in growing business

* Positive outcomes on US economic policies will be important to sustain trading activities

* All figures in S$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

