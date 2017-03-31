BRIEF-Singapore Exchange says Baltic Exchange increased its investment in Baltic Exchange Derivatives Trading

March 31 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd-

* Baltic Exchange Limited has increased its investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Baltic Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited

* Increase in BEDT's share capital will not have any material impact on earnings per share of co and group for current financial year

* Increased its investment in baltic exchange derivatives by increasing share capital of bedt from gbp3.1 million comprising of 3.1 million a ordinary shares of gbp1.00 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: