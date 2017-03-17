March 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd:

* Refers to article published on Bloomberg news on 17 March entitled "M1's shareholders said to explore sale of Singaporean operator"

* Co, Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation and Axiata Group Bhd are currently undertaking a strategic review in respect of their respective shareholdings in M1 LTD

* Co, Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation and Axiata have jointly appointed Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) as financial adviser

* No assurance any transaction will materialise from such strategic review or that any definitive or binding agreement will be reached Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: