FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings clarifies on article "M1's shareholders said to explore sale of Singaporean operator"
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
March 17, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings clarifies on article "M1's shareholders said to explore sale of Singaporean operator"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd:

* Refers to article published on Bloomberg news on 17 March entitled "M1's shareholders said to explore sale of Singaporean operator"

* Co, Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation and Axiata Group Bhd are currently undertaking a strategic review in respect of their respective shareholdings in M1 LTD

* Co, Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation and Axiata have jointly appointed Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) as financial adviser

* No assurance any transaction will materialise from such strategic review or that any definitive or binding agreement will be reached Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.