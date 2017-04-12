BRIEF-Huawen Media Investment's 2016 net profit up 4.2 pct, sees Q1 down
* Says 2016 net profit up 4.2 percent y/y at 872.8 million yuan ($126.75 million)
April 12 Singapore Press Holdings Ltd:
* Qtrly profit after tax attributable S$ 53.5 million versus S$54.1 million
* Qtrly operating revenue S$241.7 million, down 8.5 percent
* Interim dividend of 6 cents per share
* "Business conditions remain challenging in view of uncertain economic outlook and continuing disruption of media industry"
* "Newsprint prices are expected to strengthen" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its sub-subsidiary, a Hunan-based energy conservation firm, won a road facilities construction project from Yizhang urban management bureau