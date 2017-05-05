May 5 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd

* Singapore Telecommunications Limited (increase in share capital of subsidiaries)

* Singapore Telecommunications Ltd says unit has increased its share capital by us$51 million from us$269.8 million to us$320.8 million

* Singapore Telecommunications Ltd says increase in share capital of ses us was effected via injection of equivalent of us$51 million in cash by Singtel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)