BRIEF-Telia says acquires Finnish Nebula
* Says acquires 100 percent of Nebula Top at an enterprise value of EUR 165 million on a cash and debt free basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
May 5 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
* Singapore Telecommunications Limited (increase in share capital of subsidiaries)
* Singapore Telecommunications Ltd says unit has increased its share capital by us$51 million from us$269.8 million to us$320.8 million
* Singapore Telecommunications Ltd says increase in share capital of ses us was effected via injection of equivalent of us$51 million in cash by Singtel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* TALKPOOL INCREASES ITS ORDER INTAKE FROM LARGE EUROPEAN TELECOM OPERATORS
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.