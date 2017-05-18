FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
May 18, 2017 / 12:14 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd

* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda

* FY18 consolidated revenue for group is expected to grow by mid-single digit and ebitda to grow by low single digit

* FY18 capital expenditure is expected to approximate S$2.6 billion

* FY18 cash capital expenditure is expected to be around S$2.4 billion, with A$1.5 billion for Optus and S$0.8 billion for rest of Singtel group

* Negative EBITDA from Group Digital Life is expected to reduce to approximately S$100 million for FY 18

* FY18 dividends from regional associates are expected to be around S$1.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

