BRIEF-SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination

Feb 20 (Reuters) - SinnerSchrader AG:

* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG

* Has entered into a business combination agreement with Accenture Digital Holdings GmbH, a 100 percent subsidiary of Accenture Holding GmbH & Co. KG and part of Accenture-group

* Accenture intends to offer a cash consideration of 9.00 euros ($9.54) per SinnerSchrader-share

* This represents a premium of approximately 31 percent to 3-month volume-weighted average share price as of end of trading on Feb. 17, 2017

* Accenture informed it executed share purchase and transfer agreements with significant shareholders. As a result, Accenture will acquire a total of 7.171.473 shares in company (representing 62,13 percent of all SinnerSchrader-shares)