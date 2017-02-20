FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - SinnerSchrader AG:

* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG

* Has entered into a business combination agreement with Accenture Digital Holdings GmbH, a 100 percent subsidiary of Accenture Holding GmbH & Co. KG and part of Accenture-group

* Accenture intends to offer a cash consideration of 9.00 euros ($9.54) per SinnerSchrader-share

* This represents a premium of approximately 31 percent to 3-month volume-weighted average share price as of end of trading on Feb. 17, 2017

* Accenture informed it executed share purchase and transfer agreements with significant shareholders. As a result, Accenture will acquire a total of 7.171.473 shares in company (representing 62,13 percent of all SinnerSchrader-shares) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.