BRIEF-Sinnerschrader Q3 operating result at 1.4 mln euros

July 13 (Reuters) - SINNERSCHRADER AG:

* SINNERSCHRADER AG: THIRD QUARTER ON TARGET / REVENUE 13.3 PER CENT ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR - EBITA AT PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL / FORECAST FOR THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR CONFIRMED

* OPERATING RESULT (EBITA) IN Q3 OF 2016/2017 CAME OUT AT 1.4 MILLION EUROS, ALMOST CORRESPONDING TO LEVEL OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* IN NINE-MONTH PERIOD, NET INCOME REACHED 2.4 MILLION EUROS

* 9-MONTH ‍SALES REVENUE 42.0 MILLION EUROS AND INCREASED PREVIOUS YEAR'S VALUE BY 10.2 PER CENT​

* BASED ON NINE-MONTH FIGURES, SINNERSCHRADER FEELS THAT IT IS WELL ON WAY TO ACHIEVING REVENUE FORECAST OF MORE THAN 56 MILLION EUROS