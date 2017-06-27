BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials
June 27 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
June 27 Sino-American Silicon Products Inc :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 16
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8kDy5i
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 27 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
FRANKFURT, June 27 German carmaker Volkswagen said on Tuesday it would cooperate with U.S. chipmaker Nvidia on deep learning software that could be used to manage traffic flows or make it easier for humans to work with robots.