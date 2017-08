May 15 (Reuters) - Sino-global Shipping America Ltd :

* Sino-Global announces fiscal year 2017 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a 134.1 pct increase in total revenue and stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow

* Q3 revenue rose 134.1 percent to $2.75 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14