BRIEF-ABcann, Cannabis Wheaton sign agreement for first tranche $15 mln investment
* ABcann and Cannabis Wheaton announce signing of agreement for first tranche $15 million investment
July 10 Sino Great Wall Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.60 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 13 for A share and July 18 for B share
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14 for A share and July 18 for B share
July 10 Pakistan's central bank has issued guidelines covering how banks that want to be fully-fledged sharia compliant can achieve that status, setting a three-year time frame for applicants to complete the process.