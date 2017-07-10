July 10 Sino Great Wall Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.60 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 13 for A share and July 18 for B share

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14 for A share and July 18 for B share

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/P9RLTW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)