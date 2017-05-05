BRIEF-M K Land updates on notices of assessment received from Inland Revenue Board Of Malaysia
* Unit has been served with notices of assessment for years of assessment 2009 – 2011, and 2013 respectively dated 4 may 2017
May 5 Sino-ocean Group Holding Ltd:
* Contracted sales of company for month of April 2017 amounted to approximately RMB5.52 billion Source :(bit.ly/2pcMppz) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, May 22 Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agrawal as the chief financial officer of the company.
DUBAI, May 22 Abu Dhabi-listed Aldar Properties won a contract on Monday to build a new site for the twofour54 free trade zone that hosts media firms.