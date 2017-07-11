July 11 Sino Wealth Electronic Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 56.4 percent to 66.8 percent, or to be 60 million yuan to 64 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 38.4 million yuan

* Says increased sales and subsidy received as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FXiMqd

