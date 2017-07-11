BRIEF-Daeduck GDS to buy stake in WiSoL for 45.44 bln won
* Says it plans to buy 2.3 million shares of WiSoL Co Ltd, an electronic parts firm, for 45.44 billion won
July 11 Sino Wealth Electronic Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 56.4 percent to 66.8 percent, or to be 60 million yuan to 64 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 38.4 million yuan
* Says increased sales and subsidy received as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FXiMqd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to buy 2.3 million shares of WiSoL Co Ltd, an electronic parts firm, for 45.44 billion won
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 35 percent to 55 percent, and the H1 FY 2016 net profit was 48.7 million yuan