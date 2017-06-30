BRIEF-China Health Group says FY revenue hk$15 mln versus hk$ 23.7 mln
* Loss for year attributable hk$69.3 million versus loss of hk$73.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 Sinocare Inc
* Says it plans to acquire 65 percent stake in healthcare firm 528 million yuan ($77.88 million)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2t87mG4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Loss for year attributable hk$69.3 million versus loss of hk$73.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GE Renewable Energy announces agreement to provide Cube Hydro with aerating turbines