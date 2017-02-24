Feb 24 Sinocare Inc

* Says two controlling shareholders have unloaded a combined 16.9 million co's shares at average 17.75 yuan ($2.58) per share, represening 5 percent of total issued share capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lyFdp7

