5 months ago
BRIEF-Sinocloud Group announces proposed acquisition of additional 18 pct equity interest in Sinocloud 01 Ltd
March 7, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sinocloud Group announces proposed acquisition of additional 18 pct equity interest in Sinocloud 01 Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Sinocloud Group Limited

* Proposed Acquisition Of Additional 18.0% Equity Interest In Sinocloud 01 Limited

* Deal to acquire 18.0% of equity interests in Sinocloud 01 Limited , being 18,000 ordinary shares in capital of target

* Through unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Zhang Dai and Xu Yong

* Deal for an aggregate purchase consideration of hk$36 million

* Group's effective interest in target will increase from 63.0% to 81.0% following completion

* Proceeds from proposed settlement are intended to be used for expansion of group's internet data centre business in prc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

