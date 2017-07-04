BRIEF-China Transinfo Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 10
July 4 Sinodata Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 7
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 10 and the dividend will be paid on July 10
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nTYPwG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 10
HONG KONG, July 4 China Literature Ltd, a Tencent Holdings Ltd unit and the country's largest online publishing and e-book company, has filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering that is expected to raise as much as $800 million.