July 5 Sinofortune Financial Holdings Ltd
:
* Shall be responsible to contribute 90% of registered
capital of JV co in sum of RMB90 million
* Co and Shenzhen Ecobeauty entered into joint venture
agreement to establish joint venture co in Chongqing city,
* JV co to carry out businesses of sales of motor vehicles,
motor vehicle parts and motor vehicle products; sales of used
motor vehicles
* Company shall be responsible to contribute 90% of
registered capital of joint venture capital of joint venture
company
* Registered capital of joint venture company to be RMB100
million
