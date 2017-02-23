BRIEF-PPB Group Bhd proposes final single tier dividend of 17 sen per share
* Proposed final single tier dividend of 17 sen per share Source text: [http://bit.ly/2l7K1Dy] Further company coverage:
Feb 23 Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp
* Says resignation of Xu Weihua from his position as an employee representative supervisor of company
* Approved resolution to elect Zhang Hongshan as an employee representative supervisor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Proposed final single tier dividend of 17 sen per share Source text: [http://bit.ly/2l7K1Dy] Further company coverage:
* On 28 february 2017, validation orders have been granted by court
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 Music-streaming service SoundCloud launched a budget subscription package on Tuesday, hoping to convert more listeners into paying subscribers and undercutting rivals Apple and Spotify.