March 24 Sinopharm Group Co Ltd

* Recorded a fy net profit of rmb6,891.60 million, representing an increase of rmb1,150.69 million or 20.04%

* Fy group revenue of rmb258,387.69 million, representing an increase of 12.99%

* A final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016 of rmb0.50 (tax inclusive) per ordinary share