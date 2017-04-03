FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-sinopipe Holdings proposed disposal of shares and equity interests by sinopipe
April 3, 2017 / 3:33 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-sinopipe Holdings proposed disposal of shares and equity interests by sinopipe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Sinopipe Holdings Ltd

* Proposed Disposal Of Shares And Equity Interests By Sinopipe, Best Connect, Eagle Super And One Sea

* Co together with its units, entered into a sale and purchase agreement on 31 March 2017

* Consideration for proposed disposal shall be rmb10 million

* Deal with fujian yatong construction material limited

* Principal subsidiary of company, fujian atontech, has to pursue options to continue as a going concern

* Proceeds of proposed disposal of rmb10 million shall be used to settle outstanding professional fees for proposed disposal

* Net loss accruing to company from proposed disposal as at 31 december 2016 is approximately rmb95.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

