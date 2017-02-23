BRIEF-Sinosoft Technology updates on findings of Baker Tilly in relation to allegations in Zhongkui Reports

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd

* Audit committee is of view that findings of baker tilly provide sufficient support for co's explanations to refute allegation

* Clarification announcement in relation to zhongkui reports and findings of baker tilly

* Co stated, group has not fabricated any software procurement costs, recording of software procurement costs in financial statements

* Co and audit committee are of opinion that allegations made in zhongkui reports were untrue, groundless, misleading and malicious