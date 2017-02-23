FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Sinosoft Technology updates on findings of Baker Tilly in relation to allegations in Zhongkui Reports
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
February 23, 2017 / 1:59 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Sinosoft Technology updates on findings of Baker Tilly in relation to allegations in Zhongkui Reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd

* Audit committee is of view that findings of baker tilly provide sufficient support for co's explanations to refute allegation

* Clarification announcement in relation to zhongkui reports and findings of baker tilly

* Co stated, group has not fabricated any software procurement costs, recording of software procurement costs in financial statements

* Co and audit committee are of opinion that allegations made in zhongkui reports were untrue, groundless, misleading and malicious Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.