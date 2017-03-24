BRIEF-H2o Innovation says unit recently renewed four municipal contracts
* H2o Innovation Inc - unit recently renewed four municipal contracts and was awarded a project in New Mexico
March 24 Sinovac Biotech Ltd:
* Sinovac amends shareholder rights plan
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd - amendment extends expiration date of plan from March 27, 2017 to March 27, 2018
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd - amendment was not in response to any acquisition proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* H2o Innovation Inc - unit recently renewed four municipal contracts and was awarded a project in New Mexico
* Lockheed Martin - following service life extension program structural modifications, air force can safely operate block 40-52 aircraft to 2048, beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: