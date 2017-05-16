FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 16, 2017 / 9:03 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sinovac Biotech announced it is delaying its annual report on form 20-F

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd

* Announced it is delaying its annual report on form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 - SEC filing

* Sinovac does not expect that it will be able to file the 2016 annual report within the 15-day extension period

* Audit committee requires additional time for internal investigation regarding allegations raised in research report by Geoinvesting

* Investigation has slowed completion of the company’s financial statements and audit for the year ended December 31, 2016 Further company coverage:

