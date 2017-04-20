FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sipef says Q1 production increases will not persist during Q2
April 20, 2017 / 8:49 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sipef says Q1 production increases will not persist during Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Sipef Nv:

* In Q1 recorded rising palm oil volumes at all production sites of co(+21.7 pct)

* In Q1 Indonesian rubber volumes also showed a generally positive trend (+12.7 pct)

* Q1 banana production up 20.23 percent

* It is already obvious that the strong production increases of the first quarter will not persist during the second quarter

* Smaller numbers of unripe fruit are reported in our oil palm plantations for coming months, which means that we will see growth volumes of around 10 pct in the next period

* Expect slightly higher production figures for our Indonesian rubber plantations, a recovery of tea production and a continuation of the upward trend in banana volumes in Q2 Source text: bit.ly/2oY5L5p Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

