BRIEF-Citi India profit after tax for 2016/17 up 12.2 pct
* Citi India profit after tax at 36.26 billion rupees for 2016/17 versus 32.33 billion rupees a year earlier
July 4 Sirius Real Estate Ltd
* Completion of acquisition of two properties for a combined total acquisition cost of eur 24.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 4 British gas distribution business Cadent has agreed to refund 54 million pounds ($70 million) of price control allowances to regulator Ofgem because the company will no longer be making some investments in its central London gas network.