April 4 (Reuters) - Sirius Xm Holdings Inc:

* Sirius XM Holdings says CEO James E. Meyer's 2016 total compensation was $9.3 million - sec filing

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says president Scott A. Greenstein's total 2016 compensation was $18.1 million

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says president Scott A. Greenstein's total 2016 compensation includes stock awards of $5.75 million and option awards of $8.5 million