BRIEF-Sirtex Medical updates on proposed $30 mln share buy-back

April 10 (Reuters) - Sirtex Medical Ltd:
* Update on proposed $30 million share buy-back
* Proposed on-market share buy-back due to commence on 17th April 2017 has been delayed
* Hearing on the matter is anticipated to take place on 26th May
* Delay pending outcome of an injunction application filed by applicant in federal court of australia
* Company has filed a stay application in relation to previously announced class action
* Intends to commence its buy-back following release of major clinical data at ASCO annual meeting from 2nd-6th June 2017