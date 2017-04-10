BRIEF-Sirtex Medical updates on proposed $30 mln share buy-back

April 10 (Reuters) - Sirtex Medical Ltd:

* Update on proposed $30 million share buy-back

* Proposed on-market share buy-back due to commence on 17th April 2017 has been delayed

* Hearing on the matter is anticipated to take place on 26th May

* Delay pending outcome of an injunction application filed by applicant in federal court of australia

* Company has filed a stay application in relation to previously announced class action

* Intends to commence its buy-back following release of major clinical data at ASCO annual meeting from 2nd-6th June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: