5 months ago
BRIEF-SIS International updates on notice filed with competition tribunal of HK
March 29, 2017 / 6:33 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-SIS International updates on notice filed with competition tribunal of HK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - SIS International Holdings Ltd :

* An originating notice of application was filed with competition tribunal of Hong Kong on March 23

* Applicant alleged that SIS International contravened section 6(1) of competition ordinance

* Applicant seeks orders from competition tribunal, amongst other reliefs, for pecuniary penalty to be imposed on respondents

* Currently seeking legal advice on originating notice and appropriate course of action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

