3 months ago
BRIEF-S.Ishimitsu & to establish JV in Indonesia
June 1, 2017 / 8:07 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-S.Ishimitsu & to establish JV in Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - S.Ishimitsu & Co Ltd

* Says it will establish JV, PT. SARI NIHON INDUSTRY, in Indonesia, with NAKAMURA SHOUTEN and an Indonesia-based co, which is engaged in coffee related business

* The JV will be engaged in manufacture, sales and export of beverage in Indonesia

* Says the co, NAKAMURA SHOUTEN and Indonesia-based co will hold 30 percent stake, 30 percent stake, 40 percent stake in the JV respectively

* The JV will start operation in early 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/zE8jxI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

