3 months ago
BRIEF-Siteone Landscape Supply Inc intends to amend its existing $297 million term loan facility
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Siteone Landscape Supply Inc intends to amend its existing $297 million term loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Siteone Landscape Supply Inc:

* Siteone Landscape Supply Inc - intends to amend its existing $297 million term loan facility maturing on April 29, 2022

* Siteone Landscape Supply Inc - anticipate amendment to be completed in May 2017

* Siteone Landscape Supply Inc - proceeds of tranche c term loans will be used to repay in full existing term loans

* Siteone Landscape Supply Inc - proceeds of tranche c term loans will also be used to pay fees and expenses in connection with amendment Source text:(bit.ly/2q5nHLT) Further company coverage:

