6 months ago
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-SITO Mobile announces departure of CEO Jerry Hug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - SITO Mobile Ltd:

* SITO Mobile Ltd - CEO Jerry Hug submitted his resignation which was accepted by board

* SITO Mobile announces departure of CEO

* SITO Mobile Ltd - current sito board member, richard "rory" C'Connell, is interim CEO

* SITO Mobile Ltd - SITO's board of directors has commenced a search for a permanent replacement

* SITO Mobile Ltd - reiterates previously announced media placement revenue expectation for 4th quarter ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

