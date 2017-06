June 30 Sito Mobile Ltd:

* Sito Mobile Ltd - on June 26, 2017, board of directors of Sito Mobile Ltd appointed Thomas J. Pallack as chief executive officer of company

* Sito Mobile Ltd - appointed Mark Del Priore as chief financial officer

* Sito Mobile Ltd - on June 30, 2017 appointed William Seagrave as company's chief operating officer