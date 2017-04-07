FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations
April 7, 2017 / 10:58 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Sito Mobile Ltd:

* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations

* Sito Mobile Ltd- Tar Holdings LLC has indicated that it is seeking to nominate three director candidates to sito's board

* Sito Mobile- Stephen D Baksa has indicated in his purported notice of nomination that he is seeking to nominate 5 director candidates to co's board

* Sito Mobile - intends to review nominations; unable to confirm that either of two purported notice of nominations in compliance with co's bylaws Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

