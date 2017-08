May 17 (Reuters) - Sito Mobile Ltd:

* Says issued an open letter to its stockholders in connection with pending solicitation of consents from Baksa Group

* Says "remains open to amicably resolving this matter to avoid any further expense and disruption"

* Says to date, has received no indication that either Baksa Group or Singer family is prepared to constructively engage with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: