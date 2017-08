March 28 (Reuters) - SITO Mobile Ltd -

* SITO mobile reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $7.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $8.5 million

* Q4 revenue $7.5 million, up 34%

* Gross profit for q4 was $3.9 million up from $2.8 million in q4 2015

* Qtrly basic net loss per share from continuing operations $0.07

