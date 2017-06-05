FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2017 / 1:33 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-SITO Mobile Thomas Pallack appointed interim CEO

2 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Sito Mobile Ltd

* Sito Mobile announces changes to board and management team

* Says Thomas J. Pallack appointed interim ceo

* Sito Mobile Ltd - Brent Rosenthal remains on board and will be joined by five new independent directors

* Sito Mobile -board intends to evaluate candidates, including interim executives, to fill ceo and chief financial officer roles on a permanent basis

* Sito Mobile - independent inspector of elections certified consents representing over 57% of outstanding shares to remove five of six members of board

* Richard O'Connell, company's interim chief executive officer, will no longer serve as a officer of company

* Sito Mobile ltd - Mark Del Priore will serve as interim chief financial officer

* Sito Mobile-new directors to serve on board until next annual meeting of shareholders, which, given their recent appointment, been postponed until 2018

* Lawrence firestone, company's interim chief financial officer will no longer serve as a officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

