BRIEF-Six Flags initiates process to accelerate share repurchase program

March 30 (Reuters) - Six Flags Entertainment Corp

* Process to accelerate share repurchase program initiated by six Flags

* Six Flags Entertainment - board approved a stock repurchase plan that allows company to repurchase an incremental $500 million of its common stock

* Has completed an analysis of costs and benefits of pursuing a spin-off of its real estate assets into a reit

* Six Flags Entertainment Corp - determined that it would not be in best interests of its shareholders to proceed with spin-off transaction at this time