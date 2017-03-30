FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Six Flags initiates process to accelerate share repurchase program
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Six Flags initiates process to accelerate share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Six Flags Entertainment Corp

* Process to accelerate share repurchase program initiated by six Flags

* Six Flags Entertainment - board approved a stock repurchase plan that allows company to repurchase an incremental $500 million of its common stock

* Has completed an analysis of costs and benefits of pursuing a spin-off of its real estate assets into a reit

* Six Flags Entertainment Corp - determined that it would not be in best interests of its shareholders to proceed with spin-off transaction at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

