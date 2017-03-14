BRIEF-Sixt Leasing FY net profit up 9.3 pct at 24.6 mln euros

March 14 (Reuters) - Sixt Leasing Se

* After a record year in 2016, Sixt Leasing is increasing dividend and expects further growth in revenue and earnings - forecast for the online business is raised significantly

* Dividend increase by 20 per cent to 0.48 euros ($0.5111) per share

* Growth outlook for 2017 in online business field nearly doubled

* Sees increase of consolidated EBT 2017 in high single-digit per centage range

* Growth outlook for 2017 in online business field nearly doubled through increase of 8,600 to a total of 36,000 contracts

* FY consolidated revenue increased in comparison to prior year by 7.3 per cent to an all-time high of 713.9 million euros

* FY group's operating revenue (not including vehicle sales proceeds) remained stable as expected at 430.0 million euros

* FY consolidated net profit rose by 9.3 per cent to 24.6 million euros

* For 2017 we expect further growth in revenue and earnings

* For 2017, expects to see an increase in EBT in high single-digit percentage range as well as slight growth in operating revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)