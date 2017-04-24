FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sixt Leasing raises forecast for online business in 2017
April 24, 2017

BRIEF-Sixt Leasing raises forecast for online business in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Sixt Leasing Se

* Raises forecast for online business in 2017 significantly after most successful year in the company's history

* Outlook confirmed: managing board expects dynamic growth to continue in fiscal year 2017

* Higher contract portfolio expected: forecast for online retail contract portfolio upgraded to significantly more than 40,000 contracts by end of 2017

* Is also increasing its outlook for online retail business field's contract portfolio, up from 36,000 to significantly more than 40,000 contracts by end of 2017

* Is extending target distribution range from 30-40 per cent to 30-60 per cent of consolidated net profit beginning from fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

