May 29 (Reuters) - Siyata Mobile Inc

* Siyata mobile inc- q1 2017 revenue of about $4.9 million versus about $2.7 million in q1 2016

* Siyata mobile inc- adjusted editba of $163,000 for q1 2017 versus $28,000 for q1 2016