Feb 28 SJM Holdings Ltd:
* Fy net profit HK$ 2.327 billion versus HK$2.465 billion
* Recommends payment of a final dividend of hk18 cents per
ordinary share
* Fy gaming revenue HK$41.27 billion versus HK$48.28 billion
* Group's performance in 2017 and over medium term is
susceptible to overall economic performance of surrounding
region
* Group remains optimistic about its future prospects, given
potential for growth of visitation and spending in macau
* VIP gaming revenue of group declined by 20.5% in 2016 and
mass market table gaming revenue decreased by 8.2%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: