BRIEF-KST Beteiligungs Q1 net profit EUR 279,000
* Q1 net profit 279,000 euros ($295,684.20) (previous year: 68,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9436 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 25 SK D&D Co Ltd :
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
* Total amount of 5.4 million bonus shares
* Listing date is April 28
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/BJfjNA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Chairman Ji Xiaohui resigns as he has reached retirement age