April 28 SK No.3 Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :

* Says it will be merged by SGA Systems Co., Ltd, a software company

* Says merger ratio is 1 : 1.7191726 between the two companies and 10,915,582 shares will be issued for the merger

* Expected merger date is Sep. 29

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qMOXpp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)