BRIEF-Cedar Realty Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $0.13
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - reaffirms its 2017 guidance at a range of $0.13 to $0.15 per diluted share for net income attributable to common shareholders
April 28 SK No.3 Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
* Says it will be merged by SGA Systems Co., Ltd, a software company
* Says merger ratio is 1 : 1.7191726 between the two companies and 10,915,582 shares will be issued for the merger
* Expected merger date is Sep. 29
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qMOXpp
* American Campus Communities announces increased quarterly dividend