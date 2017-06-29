BRIEF-Aberdeen agrees to sell remaining plasa investment to Lithium X
June 29 Skandiabanken Asa
* Increases rates on home loans by 0.15 per cent. Same applies to deposits above NOK 100,000
* After change banks lowest home loan rate will be 2.30 per cent
* Says was the only bank with national coverage that did not increase rates last autumn; still offers one of the lowest home loan rates in Norway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. announces payment of an increased quarterly $0.1025 per share dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: