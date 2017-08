March 3 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Says invests in land in Prague, Czech Republic, for CZK 841 mln, about SEK 290 mln

* The plot is a former brownfield situated in the district of Vysocany in Prague. Skanska is planning to develop it into an extensive residential area with good access to the city center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)