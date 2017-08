April 13 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab:

* Skanska signs contract for USD 35m, about SEK 310m, for ongoing project in New York City, USA

* Says to be booked in the first quarter of 2017

* Says construction began December 2016 with an estimated completion of October 2018