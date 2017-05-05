BRIEF-Guangzhou Pearl River Piano receives relocation compensation for 104.2 mln yuan
* Says it has received relocation compensation for 104.2 million yuan ($15.12 million)
May 5 SKIENS AKTIEMOLLE ASA
* SELLS POWERSTATION TO SKAGERAK KRAFT AS FOR NOK 5.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will repurchase up to 170,000 shares, representing 4.0 percent of outstanding, on May 23
ATHENS, May 22 Greece's current account deficit widened in March compared to the same month a year earlier, as a higher trade gap more than offset an increase in the services balance surplus, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.