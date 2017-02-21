FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Sky Network Television says HY net profit down 31.9 pct
February 21, 2017 / 8:03 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Sky Network Television says HY net profit down 31.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sky Network Television Ltd :

* HY net profit attributable to equity holders NZ$59.300 million, down 31.9%

* HY total operating revenue NZ$458.2 million, down 3.7%

* Confirms guidance provided on 14 december 2016 that ebitda will be 5% to 7% below nz$296 million forecast for year ended 30 june 2017

* On 31 January 2017 the board announced a fully imputed interim dividend of 15 cents per share

* A supplementary dividend of 2.65 cents per share will be paid to non-resident shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

