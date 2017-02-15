FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-SKY Network Television updates on completion of proposed merger of co and Vodafone NZ businesses
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
February 15, 2017 / 8:03 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-SKY Network Television updates on completion of proposed merger of co and Vodafone NZ businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - SKY Network Television Ltd

* receipt of correspondence relating to proposed merger

* SKY and Vodafone have received letters from legal counsel representing Spark, Trustpower and InternetNZ (parties)

* Sky does not consider that there is any proper basis for seeking an interim stay from courts

* SKY and Vodafone have declined to provide requested assurances

* "SKY has full confidence in nzcc and its processes"

* should any party seek an interim stay, SKY intends to oppose any such application and seek an undertaking as to damages

* SKY does not consider that there is any proper basis for seeking an interim stay from courts

* letters requesting assurances that Sky and Vodafone refrain from completing proposed merger in event that nzcc gives its clearance, for a period of time

* in event NZCC provides clearance in respect of proposed merger, SKY intends to proceed to completion in orderly manner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.