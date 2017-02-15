BRIEF-SKY Network Television updates on completion of proposed merger of co and Vodafone NZ businesses

Feb 16 (Reuters) - SKY Network Television Ltd

* receipt of correspondence relating to proposed merger

* SKY and Vodafone have received letters from legal counsel representing Spark, Trustpower and InternetNZ (parties)

* Sky does not consider that there is any proper basis for seeking an interim stay from courts

* SKY and Vodafone have declined to provide requested assurances

* "SKY has full confidence in nzcc and its processes"

* should any party seek an interim stay, SKY intends to oppose any such application and seek an undertaking as to damages

* SKY does not consider that there is any proper basis for seeking an interim stay from courts

* letters requesting assurances that Sky and Vodafone refrain from completing proposed merger in event that nzcc gives its clearance, for a period of time

* in event NZCC provides clearance in respect of proposed merger, SKY intends to proceed to completion in orderly manner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: